A 25-year old woman was struck and killed crossing the street on Sentinel Road at Assiniboine Road in North York Tuesday, according to Sergeant Duncan Miller.

Toronto police received the call just before 4:30 p.m.

The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene, police said, but she died soon after she was taken to hospital.

Police responded to a call at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. (Grant Linton/CBC)

The driver of a Toyota mini van stayed on the scene but was taken to hospital as well.

Sentinel Road is closed from Assiniboine Road to Cook Road. Southbound lanes on Sentinel are closed from Pond Road. Westbound lanes on Assiniboine are closed from Sentinel Road to Boake Street.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

The accident happened on Sentinel Road at Assiniboine Road in North York. (Grant Linton/CBC)