Woman dies in Pickering house fire

The fire broke out at 839 Bem Avenue near Bayly Street and Sandy Beach Road, on Friday afternoon.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate

CBC News ·
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a fire that broke out at 839 Bem Avenue in Pickering. (Rob Krbavac/CBC )

A woman has been pronounced dead after a Pickering house fire on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 839 Bem Ave. near Bayly Street and Sandy Beach Road.

Pickering's fire services were notified of  at 12:50 p.m. 

There's no word on the woman's identity or any other details, although fire officials described her as "elderly."

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate. 

 

