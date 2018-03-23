New
Woman dies in Pickering house fire
The fire broke out at 839 Bem Avenue near Bayly Street and Sandy Beach Road, on Friday afternoon.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate
A woman has been pronounced dead after a Pickering house fire on Friday afternoon.
Pickering's fire services were notified of at 12:50 p.m.
There's no word on the woman's identity or any other details, although fire officials described her as "elderly."
