A 51-year-old woman struck by a vehicle in Newmarket late Monday night died in hospital early this morning, according to York Regional Police.

Police confirm they were called to the scene at Mulock Drive and Sandford Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Police said the woman was rushed to hospital but later died.

The name of the woman has not been released.

Police have not said if the driver will face charges, but the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to contact them.