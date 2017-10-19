A 26-year-old woman has died in hospital after a collision in Brampton on Wednesday night, according to police.

Police and paramedics were called for a single vehicle collision on Highway 410 at Steeles Avenue East just after 11 p.m.

The vehicle was travelling southbound on the highway and rolled over into the ditch, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle and was rushed to local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Southbound lanes of Highway 410 were closed for several hours after the crash but have since reopened.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.