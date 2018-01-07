One person has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a crash in Etobicoke Sunday evening that left an elderly woman dead.

Toronto police were called to the scene in the Eglinton Avenue West and Royal York Road area just after 6:20 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

That's where they say a woman in her 80s was found without vital signs.

Paramedics say the woman was pronounced dead on scene while another female, whose age is also not yet known, suffered minor injuries.

It's not yet clear what led to the collision.

Eglinton Avenue remains closed from Royal York Road to Scarlett Road while Traffic Services investigate.