A woman in her 50s has been pronounced dead and a man in his 30s is in police custody following a stabbing early Friday morning at a Thorncliffe Park apartment building.

Det. Andy Singh of the Toronto police told reporters that building residents called emergency services after hearing a commotion.

Singh said they believe it was a "contained incident" within a family, though he would not confirm the exact relationship between the two.

Singh called the woman's death a homicide and said she suffered "significant trauma."

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics just before 1 a.m. The man was arrested at the building and is now in police custody at 53 Division.