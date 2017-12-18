An 85-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car in the North York neighbourhood, Mount Dennis.

Toronto police were called to the scene in the Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road area around 5:35 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. It appears a Beck Taxi was involved.

Paramedics earlier said the woman was in her 60s, but police later confirmed she was 85.

Collision...Eglinton Av W / Weston Rd...reports that a pedestrian has been struck by a car...unknown the extent of injuries at this time..police are on scene investigating...traffic may be impacted.... @TTCnotices #GO3222099 ^mf — @TPSOperations

Toronto Paramedic Services said the woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed to CBC Toronto that the woman later died from her injuries.

Officers from Toronto Traffic Services were on the scene investigating the collision, and closed the intersection until around 9 p.m.