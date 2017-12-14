A woman has been charged with five counts, including attempted murder, after a four-month-old girl and a man were allegedly assaulted and stabbed Wednesday morning in west Toronto.

According to police, emergency responders were called to a condominium on Sherway Gardens Road, near Evans Avenue, in suburban Etobicoke at 8:35 a.m. ET for unknown trouble. They found the man and the baby in the lobby of the building.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, police said the man, woman and baby were in one of the building's units when the two adults began arguing. Police allege the woman uttered threats while holding a knife, and allegedly went on to injure both the man and the baby.

After some confusion about the baby's injuries, Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson confirmed to CBC Toronto on Thursday morning that the baby was both assaulted and stabbed. On Wednesday, he confirmed that the critical injuries resulted from the assault.

"The man fled the apartment with the baby to seek help," Thursday's release said.

The man suffered minor injuries. The baby remains in hospital in critical condition.

The woman, 34, also suffered unspecified injuries and was found near the building. She was taken to hospital before her arrest.

Police will not confirm the relationships between the woman, the man and the baby.

The charges against the woman are:

One count of attempted murder.

Two counts of uttering death threats.

Assault causing bodily harm.

Assault with a weapon.

The woman is due in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.