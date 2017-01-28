A woman has been charged with two impaired driving offences after a single vehicle crash injured one person early Saturday in Ajax, Ont.

Durham Regional Police Service said the woman, 33, was arrested and charged following the crash near Bayly Street West and Harwood Avenue South at about 2:30 a.m.

A van driven by the woman crashed into a utility pole, rolled several times and landed on its roof. It was carrying two passengers and Ajax firefighters had to free the vehicle's occupants.

Durham police and firefighters attended the scene of the single vehicle rollover. (John Hanley/CBC)

Police said one of two passengers in the van suffered non-life threatening injuries and Durham Region paramedics took the person to an Ajax hospital.

Sgt. David McFadyen, spokesperson for Durham Regional Police Service's West Division, said the woman has been charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg.

She has been released from police custody on a promise to appear in court, he said.

Bayly Street, from Hardwood east to Burcher Road, is still closed as the cleanup continues. The crash left wires on the road.

A Durham Regional Police Officer takes photographs of a van after a single vehicle rollover early Saturday in Ajax, Ont. (John Hanley/CBC)

In Ajax,police investigating collision at Harwood/Bayly. Bayly closed between Harwood & Burcher .Avoid the area. — @DRPS

