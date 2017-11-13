Toronto police are looking for a woman who allegedly assaulted a cab driver and bit him in the face during a ride.

The woman ordered a Co-op cab to pick her up at Kitchener Avenue and Caledonia Road on Thursday morning at 8:35 a.m. Once she entered the cab, police allege the woman immediately began verbally abusing the taxi driver before biting him in the face.

Police say she then ran from the car. Investigators believe the incident was unprovoked.

The woman is described as between 20 and 30 years old, with an olive complexion, medium build, and dark, long, curly hair with bleached ends. She was wearing a T-shirt with the words "Budtender" on the front and a black jacket.



