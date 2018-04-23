Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Toronto nightclub bathroom, police say

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after they say a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a nightclub on Friday night.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was at the Nest nightclub at about 11:30 p.m. when she went into a gender-neutral washroom.

Investigators allege a man followed her inside and sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the club.

Police describe the suspect as being between 40 and 50, wearing red wire-rim glasses.

They're asking anyone with information to come forward.