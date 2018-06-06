Woman, 82, in hospital with life-threatening injuries after fall on TTC bus

An 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after falling on a TTC bus, according to Toronto police.

The bus was headed westbound on Steeles Avenue East west of Kennedy Road.

According to a police news release, the TTC passenger fell when a pickup truck switched lanes forcing the bus driver to apply the breaks.

Police say there were 30 to 35 people on the 53 Steeles East bus, but no other injuries were reported.

Police are seeking help locating the male driver and the vehicle, described as a white Ford Supercab pickup truck with what looks like construction equipment in its cargo area.

As the investigation continues, police are asking residents, businesses and drivers with information to contact them.

0606 13:22 Personal Injury Collision #17/2018, Steeles Avenue East, W Of Kennedy Road <a href="https://t.co/hnZoB9IEne">https://t.co/hnZoB9IEne</a> —@TorontoPolice



