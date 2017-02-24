A 79-year-old woman is back home safe with her family after falling through ice north of the city late Thursday night.

York Regional Police were called out to Musselman Lake in Whitchurch-Stouffville around 11 p.m. for a "missing vulnerable person call."

Staff-Sgt. Mike Goode said the woman wandered away from her residence. Twelve police cruisers and a K9 unit were deployed to the scene, where officers tracked the woman to the water's edge.

Goode said she was in the water for at least 45 minutes before being found.

"She was pulled from the freezing water and transported to Markham-Stouffville Hospital to be examined with regards to exposure," said Goode.

She is now in good health and back at home with her family, he said.

Stay off the ice, police warn

York Regional Police are using the incident as an opportunity to stress being safe around ice during warmer conditions.

Thursday hit a record-breaking temperature for February, which police say typically draws people out to Musselman Lake for ice fishing and recreation.

Police advise checking with ice-fishing operators before going out on the ice and say the best thing to do is use common sense.

"If the temperature is above zero the ice is going to be melting, so stay off," said Goode.