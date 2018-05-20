Woman, 25, dead after canoe overturns in lake near Orillia, Ont.

A 25-year-old North York woman is dead after a canoe she was in overturned on Lake Couchiching near the Rama Reserve approximately 150 kilometres north of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene around noon Sunday, where they say two females had been canoeing about 100 metres from the shore.

Neither of them was wearing a life-vest when their boat capsized, police said in a release.

The 25-year-old was rushed to hospital in Orillia, where she was pronounced dead. The second boater was not seriously hurt.

Police are calling the incident a drowning and are not naming the victim until her next of kin has been notified and a post-mortem examination is complete.

Orillia OPP are reminding the public to wear a personal floatation device at all times when on the water.