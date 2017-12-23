Toronto will look like a 'winter wonderland' on Christmas, Environment Canada said Saturday in a special weather statement advising of more snow in the coming days.

The national weather agency predicts that an additional five to 10 centimetres of snow will fall across Southern Ontario starting late Sunday afternoon and into Christmas morning. Up to 15 cm could fall in some areas, the agency said.

"While the winter wonderland will be lovely to see come Christmas Day, it could contribute to challenging travelling conditions for those visiting family and friends over the holidays," the weather statement said.

More snow is forecast for Sunday. Police used social media to ask drivers to leave extra time for travel and be mindful of weather conditions. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Earlier Saturday, as a few more centimetres of snow fell on the city, both Billy Bishop and Pearson International airports warned travellers to check their flight status online before heading out, as the wet weather caused many delays and even some cancellations.

"Our Central De-icing Facility is currently fully staffed and the team is working hard to get travellers on their way," Natalie Moncur, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which oversees both airports, told CBC Toronto in an email earlier Saturday.

Air Canada, WestJet and Porter airlines all issued travel advisories to customers early Saturday as the Maritimes and Atlantic Canada could see a major winter hit, possibly affecting flights out from Toronto. Both Air Canada and WestJet announced that passengers will be able to reschedule flights without penalty if their plans are foiled.

While temperatures will hover around -3 C over the weekend, things are forecast to get considerably cooler next week, with daily highs around -8 C. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Meanwhile, a cold front is expected to follow the Christmas snow. According to Environment Canada, temperatures will hover around -3 or -4 C throughout the weekend and Monday. Things get markedly colder before the new year, with daily highs in the -8 and -9 C range.