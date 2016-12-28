Expect a slow, snowy commute across the Greater Toronto Area Thursday morning.

Between four and eight centimetres of snow is expected during the early rush hour, a weather advisory from Environment Canada warned commuters Wednesday.

The precipitation should ease off by late morning and could be a mix of slush and snow in areas closer to Lake Ontario, according to the forecaster.

The wintry weather will mainly hit around the Greater Toronto and Greater Hamilton areas, as well as the Waterloo region. Weather advisories have been issued for seven areas in the southern part of the province.

The roads will likely be slippery and drivers should slow down, the advisory said.

"With the snow falling during the morning rush hour, holiday travellers and commuters may experience travel delays."