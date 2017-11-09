With the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario under a winter weather travel advisory, Toronto police are warning commuters, particularly motorists, to adapt to difficult driving conditions.

A cold front is coming in from northern Manitoba and the Arctic which will cause temperatures to drop Thursday afternoon, according to Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The federal agency's advisory warns that snow and "rapidly falling temperatures" could make road conditions treacherous this afternoon and evening.

"As this front passes, temperatures will drop below the freezing mark and scattered rain showers will change to flurries," the federal agency said in its advisory.

"As a result, untreated surfaces could become icy and slippery."

In anticipation of the first taste of winter weather, the Toronto Police Service issued a reminder Thursday morning that motorists should "drive according to conditions."

That includes reducing speeds on elevated parts of the road, such as bridges, overpasses and expressways.

"The need to be aware and alert at all times on any road, even in the most routine circumstances, is a key component to moving through traffic safely," the release says.

Police are using the acronym WINTER to list their tips for getting around safely.

W: Windshield washer fluid is full.

I: Information on current road and weather conditions.

N: Need to clear snow off your car.

T: Tire tread checked and tires changed as necessary.

E: Expect the unexpected.

R: Reduce your speed.

'It will be a shock'

While the forecast high for the city on Thursday is 9 C, rain is expected to move in this afternoon with winds gusting to between 30 and 50 km/h.

The temperature will drop in the afternoon to 2 C, and it's sometime after 8 p.m. that conditions will be at their worst, Kimbell told CBC Toronto early Thursday morning.

"It will be unseasonably cold and it will be a shock to everybody," Kimbell said.

That shock will come in the form of near record low temperatures overnight Thursday and into Friday, when the temperature will dip to -10 C. With that cold front, the rain will turn to flurries, with local snowfall amounts of about 2 cm possible.

Flurries could continue into Friday morning, when the temperature will remain low at -1 C.

Meanwhile, other parts of southern Ontario, mainly to the north of Toronto, are also under a snow squall watch which says heavy blowing snow could "significantly" reduce visibility for motorists Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

The watch covers Barrie, Orillia, Midland, parts of York, Durham, Halton and Peel regions, and most of Grey, Bruce, Dufferin and Lambton counties. The snow squall watch calls for possible snowfall accumulations of more than 15 cm in some areas.