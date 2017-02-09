A few days of wild winter weather are underway with conditions expected to change from snowy to spring-like in a matter of 48 hours.

The City of Toronto remained under an extreme cold weather alert Thursday morning, with the temperature at -12 C and the wind chill feeling more like -20.

Wind gusts of up to 40 km/h are expected throughout the day, with a high of -5 C.

But it's Friday and Saturday that get really wild. Snow is expected to move into the city Friday afternoon, making for a messy commute home. Environment Canada is calling for between two and four cm of snow to fall in the afternoon, with more periods of snow through the night.

Whatever does hit the ground won't stay around for long, though. Saturday's forecast is calling for a high of 8 C, with 40 per cent chance of showers.

The risk of rain persists into Sunday, with a forecast high of 5 C.