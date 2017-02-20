Toronto Mayor John Tory will officially launch eight temporary art works on Monday that transform lifeguard stations on beaches in the city's east end.

The Winter Stations Design Competition, now in its third year, features art installations that celebrate the city's winter waterfront landscape.

Lisa Rochon, design jury chair for Winter Stations, said in a recent news release that the artworks are "gutsy," "lyrical" and "playful."

"Visitors will be able to touch and feel their way along the beach, experiencing luminous shelter from the wind, warming waters for their feet, and designs that celebrate the Canadian nation of immigrants," she said.

Five of the designs come from international and local artists, designers and architects, selected out of hundreds of submissions. The other three are installations from students at the University of Toronto, University of Waterloo and Humber College.

'I See You Ashiyu' was designed by Asuka Kono and Rachel Salmela, from Toronto. (Winter Stations Design Competition)

The theme for the third year is "catalyst," with artists and designers asked to consider their submission as a catalyst for change and to think about how materials may be reused in future artworks.

Founded by RAW Design, Ferris and Associates, and Curio, the Winter Stations Design Competition began as a way of using design to inspire Toronto residents to visit the beach in the winter.

The Winter Stations will be open to the public starting Family Day and can be seen until March 27.