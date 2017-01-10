You'll soon be able to warm up on Toronto's beaches with lifeguard stations being transformed into public art installations.
The third annual Winter Stations design competition winners have been unveiled. They'll take over the city's east end beaches starting on Family Day, Feb. 20.
The winning designs include a take on Japanese hot springs, modern lighthouses and suspended trees.
"Visitors will be able to touch and feel their way along the beach, experiencing luminous shelter from the wind, warming waters for their feet, and designs that celebrate the Canadian nation of immigrants," said Lisa Rochon, Winter Stations Design Jury Chair, in a press release.
Five winning designs were selected from thousands submitted by artists from all over the world. Three more installations have been selected from students at the University of Toronto, University of Waterloo and Humber College.
The theme for this year's design was Catalyst and artists were asked to think about how the materials could be reused in the future.
The Winter Stations will be open to the public starting Family Day and can be seen until March 27.