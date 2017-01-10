You'll soon be able to warm up on Toronto's beaches with lifeguard stations being transformed into public art installations.

'I See You Ashiyu' was designed by Asuka Kono and Rachel Salmela, from Toronto. (Winter Stations Design Competition)

The third annual Winter Stations design competition winners have been unveiled. They'll take over the city's east end beaches starting on Family Day, Feb. 20.

The winning designs include a take on Japanese hot springs, modern lighthouses and suspended trees.

'The Beacon' was designed by Joao Araujo Sousa and Joanna Correia Silva from Porto, Portugal. (Winter Stations Design Competition)

"Visitors will be able to touch and feel their way along the beach, experiencing luminous shelter from the wind, warming waters for their feet, and designs that celebrate the Canadian nation of immigrants," said Lisa Rochon, Winter Stations Design Jury Chair, in a press release.

'Collective Memory' was designed by Mario García from Barcelona, Spain, and Andrea Govi from Milan, Italy. (Winter Stations Design Competition)

Five winning designs were selected from thousands submitted by artists from all over the world. Three more installations have been selected from students at the University of Toronto, University of Waterloo and Humber College.

'BuoyBuoyBuoy' was designed by Dionisios Vriniotis, Rob Shostak, Dakota Wares-Tani and Julie Forand from Toronto. (Winter Stations Design Competition)

The theme for this year's design was Catalyst and artists were asked to think about how the materials could be reused in the future.

The Winter Stations will be open to the public starting Family Day and can be seen until March 27.

'Flotsam and Jetsam' was designed by students at the University of Waterloo. (Winter Stations Design Competition)

'Midwinter Fire' was designed by students at the Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design at the University of Toronto. (Winter Stations Design Competition)