The city will open five 24-hour respite sites in Toronto this winter to try and keep people experiencing homelessness safe.

The sites will be funded and co-ordinated by the city, but not-for-profit community organizations will take care of their operation. They will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting Nov. 15. The service will continue until mid-April of next year at the following locations:

Downtown West — 25 Augusta Ave.

Downtown Central — 21 Park Rd.

Downtown East — 323 Dundas St. E.

Scarborough — 705 Progress Ave., Unit 29

Parkdale — location TBA

City officials said they hope the respite sites will get more people off the streets, even if it's only for the night.

"That's exactly why we're providing a different kind of service with these winter respite sites," said Paul Raftis, general manager of the city's shelter, support and housing administration.

"They are low-barrier services that are really focused for folks who traditionally would not typically go to a regular shelter program."

The announcement comes on the heels of city data that shows the shelter system was at 97 per cent capacity on Wednesday.

The city said this winter's respite site plan is markedly different from previous years. In 2014 and 2015, sites were only open when the city's medical officer of health issued an extreme cold weather alert.

There were three sites available last winter, officials noted, but they were open for fewer days and had fewer spaces. Overnight shelters frequently had to turn people away last winter due to high demand.

"The shelter system is very busy, and demand for these services continues to grow," Raftis said.

Getting people off the street

Earlier this month, CBC Toronto spoke with a man living in a homeless camp underneath the Gardiner Expressway. A small community of people living in tents and under tarps sprang up at the base of Spadina Avenue just a few months after police cleared it away.

People at the camp say they're ticketed by police and forced to leave about once a month. (Grant Linton/CBC News)

"If you're in a shelter you're dealing with other people, you're dealing with mental health issues, you're dealing with staff," said Derek, who did not provide his last name.

He said other people in the camp worry about safety and the security of their possessions in shelters.

"Here I get up and do my thing and I don't bother anybody."

Raftis said besides winter respite sites, the city is also sending street outreach workers out to try and get people experiencing homelessness housed.

Raftis admitted there have been "incidents at shelters," but maintains they are safe.

The city also launched Homeless Help, a map-based tool to help those experiencing homelessness find shelters, drop-ins, a place to get a meal, and housing help.