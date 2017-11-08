The City of Toronto and surrounding areas are under a winter weather travel advisory as snow and falling temperatures could make for a messy commute Thursday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada issued an alert Wednesday afternoon in advance of a cold front that is expected to move through the area on Thursday.

The advisory says snow and "rapidly falling temperatures could affect road conditions late Thursday afternoon and evening.

"A cold front is expected to track over southern Ontario Thursday. As this front passes temperatures will drop and scattered rain showers will change to flurries."

The advisory adds that, as rain changes to snow, untreated surfaces could become coated with a layer of ice, making for a slippery and dangerous evening commute.

The weather advisory covers most of southern Ontario, from Windsor to Cornwall and up to Algonquin. As of late Wednesday afternoon, it did not include Hamilton, Niagara or Prince Edward County.

The forecast for Thursday in Toronto is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with rain starting in the afternoon. Winds of 30 km/h will include gusts of up to 50 km/h. The morning high temperature will reach 9 C, but will drop to 2 C in the afternoon.

Rain is expected to change to flurries in the evening, ending after midnight. Local blowing snow could also be an issue, Environment Canada says.

The overnight low is expected to be -10 C.

Meanwhile, snow squall warnings are in effect for parts north and west of Toronto, including Barrie, Collingwood, Innisfil, Orangeville, Grey-Bruce, Stratford, much of Huron and Perth counties, London and parts of Middlesex County.