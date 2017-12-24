Check your numbers, Ontario: The winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 6/49 draw was sold in Oakville, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced.

The ticket will net its owner over $17 million.

Two $1-million winning tickets were also sold ahead of last night's draw, the OLG said — one each in Chatham and the Bowmanville area.

Lotto 6/49 players average a jackpot win about every nine days, according to the OLG's tally.