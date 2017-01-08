Toronto remained under an extreme cold weather alert on Sunday but relief from the frigid temperatures is in sight.

Environment Canada said the high on Sunday is forecast to be –8 C, while the low is forecast to be –13 C. Windchill values could dip as low as –20 C.

Arnold Ashton, severe weather meteorologist for Environment Canada, urged Toronto residents to bundle up, leaving as little skin exposed as possible.

"It doesn't matter what you look like as long as you are warm."

Warmer weather coming Monday

And warmer weather is on the way. Winds are expected to ease on Sunday night. Temperatures are expected to rise on Monday, when the high will be –3 C. The temperature is expected to be moderate for the rest of the week, including a projected high of 5 C on Tuesday.

Light snow is in the forecast for Monday. On Tuesday, any snowfall is expected to turn to rain.

Ashton said there is no freezing rain in the immediate forecast.

Stay warm by wearing layers, says Environment Canada. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Lenore Bromley, spokesperson for Toronto Public Health, said the current alert was issued on Thursday, which means Toronto is in now its fourth day of the alert.

The city issues extreme cold weather alerts when the temperature is forecast to reach –15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach –20 or colder.

#ExtremeColdWeatherAlert continues in Toronto today. Check on family, friends & neighbours to ensure they're safe. https://t.co/YAl1U1TCWG — @TOPublicHealth

"Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health," Toronto Public Health said in a recent news release.

"Hypothermia occurs when the body's core temperature drops below 35°C and can have severe consequences, including organ failure and death. Frostbite can also occur in cold weather when skin freezes and in severe cases can lead to amputation when deeper tissues freeze."

The city says people most at risk of cold-related illness are the homeless, people who are in inadequate housing, outdoor workers, those with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, the elderly, infants and young children.

Cold weather can lead to frozen pipes. If you are worried, consider running a tap to keep water moving. More: https://t.co/E5vI7grikb pic.twitter.com/oZ2PBM7kCl — @TorontoComms

Extreme cold weather alerts activate city services aimed at getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside. The services include: additional shelter beds, notification to community agencies to relax any service restrictions, transit tokens made available at some drop-ins, and overnight street outreach.