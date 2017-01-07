It's going to be windy and cold this weekend with little relief from the deep freeze until Monday.

Toronto continued to be under an extreme cold weather alert on Saturday and officials urged residents to stay warm by wearing layers of clothes.

Freezing temperatures, brisk winds

Environment Canada says the forecast on Saturday night and early Sunday calls for freezing temperatures in the double digits, brisk winds with gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour, and high windchill values.

"It's pretty chilly out there today but it's going to be chillier tonight," Arnold Ashton, a Toronto-based severe weather meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Saturday afternoon.

Snow is in the forecast for Tuesday with between two to four centimetres expected to fall before it turns to rain and melts.

On Saturday night, the low is forecast to be –12 C and the windchill is forecast to dip as low as –23 C overnight. The high on Sunday is forecast to be only –9 C, while the low is forecast to be –11 C.

Ashton said winds, coming from the north and northwest, could be on the brisk side on Saturday night. "That's going to put that extra bite in the air," he said.

He urged Toronto residents to bundle up, leaving as little skin exposed as possible.

"It doesn't matter what you look like as long as you are warm."

Warmer weather on the way

Warmer weather, however, is on the way. The winds are expected to ease on Sunday night. Temperatures are expected to rise on Monday, when the high will be –3 C. The temperature is expected to be moderate for the rest of the week.

Snow is expected on Tuesday, with between two to four centimetres expected to fall before it turns to rain.

Ashton said the rain is expected to melt most of the snow. There is no freezing rain in the immediate forecast.