Cleanup is underway across Toronto after a windstorm on Wednesday knocked out power to 21,000 Toronto Hydro customers, uprooted large trees and twisted a construction crane in Mississauga.

Crews have restored power to all but about 90 customers in the city, according to Brian Buchan, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro.

Several customers are still in the dark in parts of the Annex and in the Kipling Avenue and Albion Road area in Etobicoke on Thursday, he said.

Crews made significant progress overnight with only 110 customers remaining without power. Restoration efforts continue this morning. Stay safe if you see crews working in your neighbourhood. —@TorontoHydro "Last night and during the day, we saw a lot of trees that were uprooted, even large trees. And what they do is they then will hit the poles or knock down the wires themselves," Buchan said.

"At this point, the outages are very small."

Individual outages are scattered around Toronto, with many in the area that surrounds the downtown core where there are a lot of trees.

Buchan said flying debris, combined with existing structural weaknesses uncovered during the severe weather event, also led to power outages.

The outages began at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Toronto Hydro said in a news release on Thursday. Fresh crews are at work to restore power.

Tree toppled onto van

In East York, a huge tree fell during the windstorm at the intersection of Aldwych and Langford Avenues, near Danforth and Donlands Avenues.

This tree, which toppled onto a van, crumpling its back half, is now blocking a street. (Alan Habbick/CBC) The tree, which toppled onto a van, crumpling its back half, is now blocking the street.

Winds are expected to be considerably lighter on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast calls for northwest winds at speeds of 20 km/h and winds west later in the morning, gusting to 40 km/n close to 12 noon.

Southwest winds on Thursday evening are forecast to be 20 km/h but becoming light.

"We are not expecting an event like yesterday, but if there are persistent heavy winds, there could be some outages," Buchan said.

Air travel back to normal

The windstorm also affected air travel on Wednesday, but Toronto's Pearson International Airport is reporting normal operations on Thursday.

In cases where equipment owned by customers is damaged, Toronto Hydro said homeowners may be required to hire an electrical contractor to make repairs. The Electrical Safety Authority will have to inspect the repairs before power can be reconnected.