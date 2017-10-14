A windy Sunday is on its way for much of Toronto and surrounding regions, according to a special weather statement by Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency is warning of "very strong winds" beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting through to the evening across the city and in the Halton, Peel, York and Durham areas.

Expect wind gusts of about 70 to 80 km/h with occasional gusts of up to 90 km/h, especially near the Great Lakes. That could mean damage to trees along with isolated power outages.

The winds are expected to die down Sunday night.