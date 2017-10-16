About 650 people throughout Toronto and hundreds more scattered throughout the surrounding region are without power Monday morning after a windstorm snapped off tree limbs and downed electrical wires.

Toronto Hydro said that those customers in the city still without electricity are dispersed in "nested outages," meaning that most neighbourhoods are largely restored, but some homes within those areas will remain in the dark.

During the peak outage last night, approximately 25,000 Toronto Hydro customers lost power, while the numbers were even bigger beyond: 28,000 Alectra Utilities (formerly Powerstream Inc.) and 37,000 Hydro One customers also experienced outages.

Crews are making progress and will continue working throughout the day. Appox 650 customers still remain without power. — @TorontoHydro

When trees and wires are both down, we require two types of crews - one for the wires and one for the trees - that can delay restoration — @TorontoHydro

All three services reported significant progress in restoring power Monday via social media accounts.

According to Mallory Cunnington, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, there are still "lots" of reports of downed trees and wires that crews have been unable to attend. Some homes could be without power throughout the day.

Toronto Hydro was reminding customers Monday that in cases of downed branches and wires, restoration can be delayed because two crews are needed to complete the job. (Alan Habbick/CBC)

In addition to power outages, heavy rain also flooded some areas such as on Shaw Avenue, near Dundas Street. (Jonathon Castell/CBC)

Toronto Fire reported that it responded to at least 46 weather-related calls Sunday, primarily reports of downed wires and one incident of a hydro pole on fire, Capt. Adrian Ratushniak told CBC Toronto.

Some falling tree limbs also knocked out power cables. (Alan Habbick/CBC)

West end #Toronto right now. Sudden heavy rain and ultra strong winds developed, power surged, flower pots fell#Weather #onstorm pic.twitter.com/i0aU31spCv — @VPestilenZ