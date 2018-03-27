2-alarm blaze causes 'extensive damage' to home near the Junction

An early morning blaze has caused "extensive damage" to a home near the Junction, Toronto Fire Services said Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on Wiltshire Avenue, near Davenport Road and Symington Avenue, at 4:23 a.m.

Everyone in the home made it out safely and no one was hurt, Stephan Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire Services said.

Crews were still at the scene trying to extinguish the fire as of 7 a.m.