A Brampton nurse has been charged after allegedly gaining access to patient information at William Osler Health System to obtain narcotics for non-hospital use.

Peel police say their investigation began in January when they became aware of thefts of prescription medication at a local hospital.

"She was taking a quantity of drugs, in this incident mostly Percocet, using different names to get this quantity of drugs," said Peel Regional Police Constable Mark Fischer.

Police say she only had limited access to patient information

The registered nurse was arrested on March 30, and is scheduled for a court appearance on May 4.

Police have charged her with Breach of Trust and Theft Under $5,000.

According to an online registry, she was initially registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario in 1980.

William Osler Health System did not immediately respond to requests for comment.