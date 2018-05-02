17-year-old Toronto trumpeter reaches crowdfunding goal to attend Juilliard
William Leathers raises $65,500 to help pay for 1st year of prestigious school's undergraduate program
A young trumpeter with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the Juilliard School in New York City has raised enough money to cover his first semester at the famed performing arts conservatory.
Toronto's William Leathers, 17, who was profiled by CBC Toronto on Monday, reached his $65,500 goal on the online fundraising website YouCaring on Wednesday after officially starting his fundraiser on Saturday.
The teen was one of three trumpeters this year given the opportunity to study at Juilliard's elite undergraduate music program.
Although he received some scholarship money from Juilliard, Leathers wasn't eligible for a majority of Canadian scholarships because he's going to a school outside the country.
"I just want to be the best musician I can be," he told CBC News on Monday. "I want to do well in every genre."
Juilliard is known for its highly competitive and prestigious arts programs in dance, acting and music. At any given time, there are only about 800 students from 42 countries enrolled.
With files from Julia Knope