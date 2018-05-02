A young trumpeter with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the Juilliard School in New York City has raised enough money to cover his first semester at the famed performing arts conservatory.

Toronto's William Leathers, 17, who was profiled by CBC Toronto on Monday, reached his $65,500 goal on the online fundraising website YouCaring on Wednesday after officially starting his fundraiser on Saturday.

The teen was one of three trumpeters this year given the opportunity to study at Juilliard's elite undergraduate music program.

William Leathers was one of 3 trumpeters accepted this year to Juilliard's undergraduate program. 1:40 However, as an international student, Leathers needed $91,000 a year for four years to cover his tuition and housing. His family managed to put together $25,500, but he turned to crowdfunding for the rest.

Although he received some scholarship money from Juilliard, Leathers wasn't eligible for a majority of Canadian scholarships because he's going to a school outside the country.

Leathers has surpassed his goal on the crowdfunding site YouCaring. (YouCaring) While he reached his goal for this year, Leathers still has much more to raise, as the entire four-year program is expected to cost $364,000.

"I just want to be the best musician I can be," he told CBC News on Monday. "I want to do well in every genre."

Juilliard is known for its highly competitive and prestigious arts programs in dance, acting and music. At any given time, there are only about 800 students from 42 countries enrolled.