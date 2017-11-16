College faculty, management and students are waiting anxiously Thursday morning for the results of the two-day vote on the latest contract offer, hoping for an end to the strike that began on Oct. 16, putting the school year in jeopardy.

Here's a rundown of the key issues.

The vote

On Nov. 2., after more than two weeks without talks, the College Employer Council (CEC), which represents the province's 24 colleges, and the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union (OPSEU), representing the 12,000 college workers, sat down to try to hash out a deal.

On Monday Nov. 6, after spending the weekend at the bargaining table, the CEC urged the Ontario Labour Relations Board to schedule a vote. The next day the board announced the vote would take place Nov. 14 to 16, by phone or online.

This announcement came just hours after OPSEU held a news conference to say they were surprised by the CEC's move, calling it a "bombshell."

"I thought we were close to a deal," said Warren "Smokey" Thomas, president of OPSEU, to reporters at the Chelsea Hotel in downtown Toronto on Nov. 7.

JP Hornick, left, and Warren 'Smokey' Thomas, right, speak at a news conference Tuesday Nov. 7 in Toronto. (CBC)

"I think their actions yesterday morning going to the Ministry of Labour and walking away from the table, it just pulled that curtain and really accentuates one of the major problems in the college system today: that is, a management team that is stuck in a bygone era ... They won't let go of even of a little bit of that righteous control they have," said Thomas.

"We made significant moves to address all of their issues," said Sonia Del Missier, chair of the colleges' bargaining team, on Nov. 6. "That offer should have been accepted."

"Quite honestly, we don't understand."

If union members vote to accept the offer, students across the province could be back in classes as early as Tuesday. However, OPSEU is advising its members to vote no.

The issues

At the start of the strike, OPSEU's main demands focused on job security and academic freedom.

The union also wanted more full-time jobs — 80 per cent of college faculty are part-time.

Striking faculty walk the picket line in front of Humber College Lakeshore campus on Monday Oct. 16. (Cole Burston/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

After talks broke down on Nov. 6, the faculty bargaining team told CBC Toronto academic freedom — the ability for faculty to make decisions in their classrooms on a day-to-day basis — had been the only item left on the table to discuss.

Del Missier echoed that statement, and said that as of this vote all major issues have been agreed on by both sides except for language surrounding academic freedom.

Sonia Del Missier, chair of the colleges' bargaining team. (Radio-Canada)

The colleges said the new offer includes a 7.75 per cent salary increase over four years, improved benefits — including extended pregnancy and parental leave, and a $500 increase in coverage for paramedical services — and measures to address concerns regarding part-time faculty.

But the union said the offer demands "serious concessions" that were not agreed to, and which would erode faculty rights and contribute to an unsustainable staffing model.

Among them are concessions around the process for hiring full-time faculty, provisions that would allow faculty to exceed overtime limits and make it harder to take professional development days, said Kevin MacKay, a member of the OPSEU faculty bargaining team, on Monday.

The students

On Tuesday, a proposed class action lawsuit was launched on behalf of the 500,000 students affected by the strike.

The notice of action, filed by law firm Charney Lawyers, alleges the colleges breached contracts with students by failing to provide vocational training and a full term of classes.

The College Student Alliance organized a rally at Queen's Park on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to encourage striking faculty and colleges to come to an agreement. (Martin Trainor/CBC News)

The suit seeks full refunds for students who choose not to continue with their programs and refunds "equivalent to the value of the lost instruction" for students who do want to continue.

A petition, launched by students before the strike pushing for a refund for each day of class missed, now has over 134,000 supporters.

The Ontario government has ordered that a fund be created for students who experience financial hardship due to the strike. The money will come from unpaid wages to striking staff and other savings from not operating the schools.

Samantha Sokol, 28, who is in Seneca College's one-year public relations and corporate communications program, questions who is fighting for students during the standoff.

"In the war between the CEC and the OPSEU, students are caught in the middle," said Sokol. "Our education is being used as a bargaining chip."