Widespread fog is set to blanket Toronto tonight into Sunday morning, bringing with it near-zero visibility and at times "hazardous" travel conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the city and the surrounding regions of York, Durham, Halton and Peel.

Fog advisories are issued when visibility has or is expected to drop to zero.

Drivers are cautioned to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop if visibility drops while they're on the roads.