Whitchurch-Stouffville council has voted to bar Mayor Justin Altmann from office and dock him six months pay following recommendations from the town's integrity commissioner.

Councillors voted 5-1 on Tuesday in support of several tough sanctions against Altmann.

A statement from council noted that the mayor can no longer go to his office during working hours, except to collect mail, and can no longer talk to his staff, except by email.

The restrictions come on the heels of two reports by integrity commissioner Suzanne Craig, who investigated two different complaints against the mayor.

The first investigation found that Altmann shared confidential information during an interview and the second showed that he failed to apologize for a bizarre wall of photos featuring past and present council members, political rivals and town employees that was discovered in his office washroom. Altmann said he put up the collage in response to what he called "monstrous" bullying by his enemies.

Craig said she brought the recommendation for penalties against the mayor forward to "address concerns staff have made."

The mayor was ordered to apologize for the strange wall in December 2017, but refused, which led to more complaints and ultimately some of the recent sanctions against him.

In response to the situation, Coun. Rick Upton said council had a legal obligation to protect their staff.

"We all make mistakes, apologize and move on. Not so here," said Upton.

At the time Altmann said the wall depicted the "months of hell" he went through while running for office.

He said the collage stemmed from political turmoil and harassment his family and supporters were receiving.

Altmann even went as far as contacting police several times over the years about the harassment but no charges have ever been laid in connection to his complaints.

Beyond the photo wall controversy, Altmann made headlines in 2016 when he invited the whole town to his wedding and when he also billed taxpayers for a $1,900 community necklace.

CBC Toronto reached out to the mayor to talk about council's vote but Altmann declined to speak.