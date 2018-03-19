A Whitby elementary school teacher is facing multiple charges after allegedly being involved in "inappropriate relationships" with some of his young students, according to Durham Regional Police.

Thomas Grieve, 39, teaches at Robert Munsch Public School on Norista Street in Whitby, and has also taught at EA Fairman Public School in addition to working as a supply teacher at a number of other schools, according to a police news release.

He is charged with eight counts of sexual assault and eight counts of sexual interference, all related to incidents with children under the age of 16.

Police say Grieve coached sports teams at Robert Munsch and was also a coach of the female under 18 team at the Durham Rebels Volleyball Club. He also taught night school and summer school at "numerous" high schools.

Durham police say they want to ensure that "there are no other victims," and encourage anyone with information to contact Det.-Const. Cory Briese at 1-888-579-1520, ex. 5323.