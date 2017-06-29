An 89-year-old man is dead and his wife — also 89 — was stabbed during an altercation at a picturesque Whitby retirement community.

Durham police say they were called to Anderson Street and Taunton Road at around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Inside a room at The Court at Pringle Creek — an independent-living community with manicured lawns that's home to residents primarily in their 80s — police say they found the dead man and his wife, who had suffered stab wounds.

The incident happened at The Court at Pringle Creek, a retirement community owned by Atria Retirement Canada. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

The woman was taken to a local hospital, but Const. George Tudos said she is expected to survive.

Tudos would not confirm if the man also suffered any stab wounds, or the nature of the couple's altercation.

"We are waiting for a post-mortem, which is scheduled hopefully by tomorrow, and will shed some light as to exactly what happened," he responded.

Leo Mirabile, a regional vice president with Atria Retirement Canada — the company that owns the retirement home — said the incident was a "domestic issue" inside one of the apartment units.

Tenants are in good spirits, despite the loss of a fellow resident, Mirabile added.

"We just had lunch with them... everybody's doing very well in the community," he said Thursday afternoon.

Police are not looking for any suspects and believe this was an isolated incident. Both Tudos and Mirabile declined to provide names of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.