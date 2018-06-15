Whitby man shot multiple times, airlifted to Toronto trauma centre
Victim is in his mid-20s, police say
A Whitby man in his mid-20s was shot multiple times and airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, according to Durham police.
Police say they received a call around 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon alerting them to the shooting.
The victim was airlifted from an apartment at 101 White Oaks Court near Dundas Street West and Jeffrey Street.
Police say there are currently no suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.
A male has been shot on the 3rd floor at 101 White oaks Crt Whitby. Ornge was called in to fly victim to a Toronto Trauma center in serious condition. <br><br>Police , Region Of Durham Paramedic Services and Ornge did a great job on the scene to get the shooting victim the help heneeds <a href="https://t.co/ioLJ2nDnd1">pic.twitter.com/ioLJ2nDnd1</a>—@ColinWxchaser