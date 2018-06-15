Skip to Main Content
Whitby man shot multiple times, airlifted to Toronto trauma centre

A Whitby man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre after being shot multiple times, according to Durham police.

Victim is in his mid-20s, police say

Police received a call about a shooting at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. (Dexter Brown/CBC)

Police say they received a call around 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon alerting them to the shooting.

The victim was shot multiple times and airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, according to Durham police. (Dexter Brown/CBC)

The victim was airlifted from an apartment at 101 White Oaks Court near Dundas Street West and Jeffrey Street. 

Police say there are currently no suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

 

