An entire townhouse complex has been destroyed after a fire broke out in Whitby on Thursday evening.

Whitby fire chief Dave Speed told CBC Toronto that 14 units, or three townhouse blocks, were destroyed in the fire in the area of Civic Centre Drive and Rossland Road East.

"According to the builder, each unit would have sold for approximately $500,000, so we are up in the 6-million-dollar range [of damage,]" said Speed.

More than 30 firefighters were needed to keep the fire under control after it broke out around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Speed said fire crews were immediately in defensive mode trying to stop the fire from spreading to the occupied homes in the area.

Durham Regional Police assisted in evacuating the homes as a precaution. The fire was contained around 7:30 p.m., and residents were allowed to return to their homes when there was no longer a threat to their safety.

Speed said no residents were injured, but there were two minor injuries to Whitby fire fighters who worked to prevent the fire from spreading.

The Office of the Fire Marshall is investigating. Fire crews are no longer on scene.

