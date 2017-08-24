Whitby, Ont. residents forced to evacuate because of a large construction site fire have been allowed to return home, according to Whitby Fire and Emergency Services.

No one was injured in the fire, but damage is roughly estimated "far in excess" of $500,000.

Whitby Fire Chief Dave Speed said the fire destroyed two blocks of townhouses being built in the area of Civic Centre Drive and Rossland Road East. Heat from the fire damaged the siding of houses nearby, he said.

Speed said Whitby Fire and Emergency Services received a call about the fire shortly after 6 p.m. About 35 firefighters, with the help of eight trucks, had it contained by 7:30 p.m.

Homes around the area were evacuated out of precaution but Speed was unable to say how many people in all had to leave.

Homes in the around were evacuated while crews battled the fire. The large blaze drew onlookers. (@laxdadfin/Twitter)

Fire crews were still on the scene as of 10 p.m.

"We are going to be there for several hours yet because there have been structures that have collapsed and there are several hot spots with fire beneath that is hard to extinguish," Speed said on Thursday night.

"There's fire that's deep-seated that's hard to get at."

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered a lot of black smoke and heavy flames, he said. The platoon chief quickly devised a plan to protect nearby properties, he said. The wood frames of the townhouses under construction were destroyed, he said.

"The flames were quite high and there was a lot of radiant heat. And the exposures of the occupied townhomes around, the siding was started to melt from the heat."

Investigators from Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal are expected on the scene Friday morning.

"They will do a full fire investigation," Speed said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Speed said fire crews and trucks from Ajax and Oshawa helped to battle the blaze, while Durham Regional Police Services kept traffic at bay.

Development fire in Whitby, ON pic.twitter.com/qJDjwgNxu8 — @wlubd