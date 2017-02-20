A five-year-old girl from Pickering was seriously injured on Sunday after the car in which she was a passenger hit another vehicle in Whitby.

Durham Region Police said the crash happened on Taunton Road near Thickson Road at about 5:30 p.m. Both cars were driving westbound.

The young girl was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Both drivers involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Members of the Durham Region Police Service traffic team and collision investigation unit were at the scene for several hours to investigate the crash.