A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in the east end on Wednesday night.
According to police, the collision occurred in the area of Broadview and Mortimer avenues around 8 p.m.
Emergency responders rushed the victim to a downtown trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead.
Police initially reported that the woman, who was in her sixties, was in a wheelchair. However, images from the scene showed a walker in the middle of the roadway, in between the police tape blocking off the area.
A spokesperson for Toronto police could not immediately explain the discrepancy.
Police closed Broadview between Mortimer and Fulton for their investigation.
Update: the woman has been pronounced dead in hospital. Expect road closures on Broadview Ave for an extensive period tonight.^adc
