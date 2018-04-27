What you need to know: Toronto road closures for the weekend

Toronto commuters should plan ahead due to a number of road closures planned for the last weekend of April.

The Bum Run, an annual charity run for colon cancer, will take over Queen's Park and cause several lanes to close in the University of Toronto area on Sunday morning.

Celebrations for the Sikh new year, Khalsa Day, will also close lanes on University Avenue during the day.

The city is encouraging residents to go out and enjoy the events. Businesses in the area will remain open to pedestrian traffic.

Additionally, with the rise in temperature construction season is now underway. Pedestrians, drivers and transit users can expect an increase in roadwork in many areas throughout the city.

Major road restrictions

From 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, a series of lane restrictions will be in place in the area bounded by Bloor Street West to the north, Spadina Avenue to the west, College Street to the south and Bay Street to the east for the annual Bum Run.

Queen's Park from College Street to Bloor Street West will be fully closed between 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

From 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, the southbound and northbound curb lanes on University Avenue between Dundas Street West and Queen Street will be closed for the Khalsa Day Parade. All other traffic lanes will remain open.

From Friday April 27 to Monday April 30, Mount Pleasant Road will be closed between Eglinton Avenue East and Roehampton Avenue for construction.

TTC Diversions

From 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the 5 Avenue Rd, 6 Bay and 94 Wellesley will be diverted in the area of Queen's Park and the University of Toronto.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon on Sunday Lawrence Avenue East will be closed between the Leaside Spur Trail and Carl Fraser Road. The 162 Lawrence-Donway buses will be diverted in the area.

Road construction on the Humber Loop will cause disruptions to the 501/301 Queen streetcar routes. The 501 and 301 will run between Neville Park Loop and South Kingsway. Shuttle buses will provide service on Lake Shore Boulevard between Long Branch Loop and Windermere Avenue.

The 74 Mt. Pleasant bus will divert around the closed area of Mount Pleasant Road.

For more information about road closures, visit the city of Toronto website.

For more information about transit disruptions, visit the TTC service advisories website.