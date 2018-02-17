Monday Feb. 19 is Family Day. Here is what GTA residents can expect to be open and closed this holiday Monday:
Closed on Monday
Government Offices, Libraries, Banks
- All city offices, city buildings, schools, and libraries
- Provincial government offices
- Banks
Malls
- Sherway Gardens
- Fairview Mall
- Shops at Don Mills
- Cloverdale Mall
- Yorkdale
- Scarborough Town Centre.
Grocery, Liquor, and Drug Stores
- Most major grocery and drug stores will be closed. However, all 24/7 Metro stores will stay open Monday.
- LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed
Open on Monday
Canada Post
- There will be regular mail delivery and collection on Monday.
Community Centres and Outdoor Activities
- Many community recreation centres will remain open. Either call ahead or check this website for a full listing.
- 52 city-run outdoor rinks and skating trails will be open, including the rink at Nathan Phillips Square. Many indoor arenas will also be open for public skating.
- Earl Bales and Centennial Ski and Snowboard Centres will also be open.
Museums and Attractions
The following museums are open Monday, and many have special Family Day programming:
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- CN Tower
- Bata Shoe Museum
- Ontario Science Centre
- Gardiner Museum
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Toronto History Museums
- Riverdale Farm
- High Park Zoo
Movie Theatres
- Major theatres will remain open on Monday, as well as TIFF Bell Lightbox.
Transit
- The TTC and Metrolinx will be operating, but on a Saturday schedule.
Retail
- Square One
- Toronto Eaton Centre
- Select Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart locations
- Select Wine Rack stores