Monday Feb. 19 is Family Day. Here is what GTA residents can expect to be open and closed this holiday Monday:

Closed on Monday

Government Offices, Libraries, Banks

All city offices, city buildings, schools, and libraries

Provincial government offices

Banks

Malls

Sherway Gardens

Fairview Mall

Shops at Don Mills

Cloverdale Mall

Yorkdale

Scarborough Town Centre.

Grocery, Liquor, and Drug Stores

Most major grocery and drug stores will be closed. However, all 24/7 Metro stores will stay open Monday.

LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed

Open on Monday

Canada Post

There will be regular mail delivery and collection on Monday.

Community Centres and Outdoor Activities

Many community recreation centres will remain open. Either call ahead or check this website for a full listing.

52 city-run outdoor rinks and skating trails will be open, including the rink at Nathan Phillips Square. Many indoor arenas will also be open for public skating.

Earl Bales and Centennial Ski and Snowboard Centres will also be open.

Museums and Attractions

The following museums are open Monday, and many have special Family Day programming:

Movie Theatres

Major theatres will remain open on Monday, as well as TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Transit

The TTC and Metrolinx will be operating, but on a Saturday schedule.

Retail