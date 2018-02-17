Monday Feb. 19 is Family Day. Here is what GTA residents can expect to be open and closed this holiday Monday: 

Closed on Monday

Government Offices, Libraries, Banks

  • All city offices, city buildings, schools, and libraries
  • Provincial government offices
  • Banks

Malls

  • Sherway Gardens
  • Fairview Mall
  • Shops at Don Mills
  • Cloverdale Mall
  • Yorkdale
  • Scarborough Town Centre.

Grocery, Liquor, and Drug Stores

  • Most major grocery and drug stores will be closed. However, all 24/7 Metro stores will stay open Monday.
  • LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed

Open on Monday

Canada Post

  • There will be regular mail delivery and collection on Monday.

Community Centres and Outdoor Activities

  • Many community recreation centres will remain open. Either call ahead or check this website for a full listing.
  • 52 city-run outdoor rinks and skating trails will be open, including the rink at Nathan Phillips Square. Many indoor arenas will also be open for public skating.
  • Earl Bales and Centennial Ski and Snowboard Centres will also be open.

Museums and Attractions

The following museums are open Monday, and many have special Family Day programming:

Movie Theatres

  • Major theatres will remain open on Monday, as well as TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Transit

  • The TTC and Metrolinx will be operating, but on a Saturday schedule.

Retail 

  • Square One
  • Toronto Eaton Centre
  • Select Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart locations
  • Select Wine Rack stores