It'll be a rainy Boxing Day, says Environment Canada.

"A brief period of freezing rain is possible early Monday morning as a warm front approaches," reads a special weather statement for Toronto issued early Sunday morning,

Temperatures will rise rapidly with strong southeasterly winds across the regions.

There could also be a travel impact, with widespread rain through the middle of the morning. That rain should end late in the day.

"Freezing rain warnings may be needed as the event approaches," the statement said.