Power and water have been cut to a northwest Toronto apartment building after its underground parking garage flooded following a water main break.

Christina Basil, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, said power was shut off to 2202 Weston Road, near Church Street, at 6 a.m. Monday. The building is south of Highway 401.

Water has poured into the lower level of its parking garage, close to where a Toronto Hydro vault is located.

Heavy flooding after Weston Road water main break0:14

Basil said it is not known when power will be restored and how many residents are affected. Crews are currently cleaning the hydro vault.

Toronto Hydro has to assess the damage first before it can estimate when power will be restored, she said.

"We have shut off the hydro to make the area safe," she said.

A Toronto Hydro crew has been dispatched to repair any damaged equipment, she said.

"There are reports of mud and debris in our equipment."

Water service pipe is leaking

Lyne Kyle, spokesperson for the city of Toronto, said water was shut off to the building at about 7 a.m.

She said in an email that crews determined that the water service pipe that delivers water from the water main on the street into the building is leaking.

Crews will excavate to determine the location of the leak once gas and hydro lines have been located.

She said if the break is found to be on city property, city crews will fix the leak. If the break is on private property, the property owner will have to fix it.

Kyle said it's too early to say what caused the leak and how long repairs might take.

It is not known how deep the water is on the lower level of the underground parking garage. (Tony Smyth/CBC)