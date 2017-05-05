The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a vehicle had crashed into a tree in the Weston neighbourhood of Toronto.

According to the SIU, one person suffered leg injuries in the crash that happened sometime on Friday morning near King Street and Elm Street.

Jason Gennaro, spokesperson for the SIU, said Toronto police were following a vehicle at approximately 2 a.m. when it crashed into a tree outside a home. The male driver fled the scene but the male passenger in the vehicle suffered serious leg injuries and was transported to hospital.

The SIU is investigating the collision near King and Elm streets in Toronto. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A Toronto police K9 unit also attended the scene.

Gennaro said at this time it's not clear why the police were following the vehicle.

The SIU has assigned five investigators.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates incidents involving police that result in death or serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.