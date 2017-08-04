A Vancouver man faces several charges after an alleged incident on a WestJet flight that took off from Toronto's Pearson airport Friday.

Peel Regional Police, who are responsible for the airport, say Flight 709 bound for Vancouver had to return to Pearson shortly after takeoff because of mechanical issues.

Police say during the return a passenger allegedly became unruly and assaulted a flight attendant and also caused minor internal damage to the plane's bathroom.

Police say 68-year-old Randy Paholko faces charges of assault, endangering an aircraft and two counts of mischief.

Paholko will appear in court Saturday morning for a bail hearing.