2 men injured in double stabbing

Two men were transported to hospital in serious condition after getting in an altercation that left both of them with multiple stab wounds.

One of two men involved in an early morning altercation in Toronto's west end being transported to hospital. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto paramedics say they were called to an address in Toronto's west end, close to the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Black Creek Drive, at about 2 a.m. on Friday. 

Toronto police confirmed to CBC Toronto that the two men had been in a fight. No charges have been laid yet as police continue to investigate what happened. 

