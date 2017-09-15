Weekend subway closures are on this weekend as the TTC continues its push to install Presto gates and complete signal upgrades.

Line 1 will be completely closed between Sheppard West and St. George stations for signal upgrades all day Saturday and Sunday.

Shuttle buses will be running between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations.

But there are no shuttle buses running from St. George station, so people who need to travel north from the Bloor line should go to Bloor-Yonge Station and take the subway.

Wheel-Trans buses will operate between Sheppard West and St. George stations on request.

More information on that closure can be found here.

Dundas Station will also be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday evening to 6 a.m. on Monday morning as the TTC works to install Presto-enabled fare gates.

Trains will continue to run on that section of Line 1 but will not stop at the station.

Street closures

Bloor Street West will shut down beginning Friday morning between Runnymede Road and Jane Street for the Toronto Ukrainian Festival.

The Roncesvalles Polish Festival will also shut down a section of Roncesvalles Avenue between Grafton Avenue and Dundas Street West on Saturday and Sunday.

Open Streets TO will shut down Bloor Street between Montrose Avenue and Sherbourne Street, and Yonge Street between Bloor Street and Queen Street on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And finally, the RBC Run for the Kids will lead to a number of road closures and lane restrictions on Saturday in the area bounded by Sheppard Avenue in the south, Yonge Street in the east, Dufferin Street in the west and Steeles Avenue in the north.