Much of southern Ontario, including parts of the Greater Toronto Area, are under special weather statements and advisories warning of snow and poor travel conditions throughout the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Halton and Peel regions and areas north and west of Toronto, calling for periods of snow to "gradually develop" through Saturday that will continue into Sunday.

Total weekend snowfall amounts could hit between 10 and 15 cm, the federal weather agency said.

On top of that, a "sharp Arctic cold front" is expected to hit the region on Sunday afternoon, sending temperatures plummeting and making "snow-covered roads rather icy."

"Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination especially on Sunday, with particular heed to slippery road conditions," the weather agency said.

As of midday Saturday, the City of Toronto was not included in the weather statements and advisories. However, the Environment Canada forecast calls for periods of snow to begin sometime after midnight, with accumulations of between 2 cm and 4 cm.

Periods of wet snow are forecast to continue into Sunday, with a further 2 to 4 cm set to fall. While Sunday's forecast high for the city is 2 C, the temperature is set to plunge to –13 C by evening.

'Weak' low-pressure system to blame

The snow is "courtesy" of a low-pressure system that was over the Dakotas on Saturday that is forecast to track across Georgian Bay early Sunday before moving on to Quebec.

"Although it is a relatively weak system, it will absorb some moisture from the Great Lakes tonight and Sunday," the weather statement said.

Meanwhile, weather advisories are in effect for areas east of Toronto, including Pickering, Oshawa and east into Prince Edward County and beyond. The advisory calls for "bands of lake effect snow over Lake Ontario" to shift north and affect parts of the Highway 401 corridor between Newcastle and Brockville.

"Travel conditions are expected to quickly deteriorate in some areas with sudden reduced visibilities and icy road conditions," the advisory said.



"Motorists are advised to exercise caution."